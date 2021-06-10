Residents in the Netherlands born in 1989 are now able to schedule an appointment to get their Covid-19 vaccine shots, public health agency RIVM announced. This age group will receive a vaccine made by either BioNTech/Pfizer or Moderna.

People from this age group can book their appointment online starting from Thursday. Additionally, invitation letters will also be mailed to people's registered home addresses starting on Friday. People do not have to wait to book until they receive the paper invitation.

More than 226,000 residents born in 1989 will get their jab at one of the dozens of GGD vaccination locations in the country. An accepted form of identification and the appointment confirmation must be shown at the GGD location on the day of vaccination.

On Tuesday, the 11 millionth Covid-19 vaccine was administered in the Netherlands. An estimated total of 1,448,907 shots are expected to be given this calendar week.

The Public health agency RIVM estimated that 11,145,074 jabs have been administered since the start of the vaccination program in January.