Residents of the Netherlands who were born in 1988 can schedule an appointment to be vaccinated against Covid-19, public health agency RIVM said on Wednesday. The group consists of nearly 224 thousand people.

They will be given the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine.

Appointments may be booked using the online scheduling tool, or by calling the GGD. Paper invitations will also be sent to home addresses beginning on Thursday, but the vaccine shots may be scheduled without the letter.

The RIVM recommends that people try deleting their web browser's cookies if they have difficulty using the online tool. If that does not work, some have had success also clearing their browser cache, or by using a different browser.

Roughly 10.9 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Netherlands through Tuesday.