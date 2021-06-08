The 223 thousand people living in the Netherlands who were born in 1987 were allowed to begin booking their appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations on Tuesday. The group were expected to get access to the online scheduling tool from about 11:30 a.m., confirmed Health Minister Hugo de Jonge.

Appointments can also be made over the phone. Those born in 1987 will get a vaccine produced by either BioNTech/Pfizer or Moderna, the RIVM confirmed.

People having difficulty using the online tool were advised to try deleting their cookies and web browser cache. Should that not work, others have had success using a different browser.

Paper invitations will also be mailed to people's registered home addresses starting on Thursday, along with a questionnaire needed to get vaccinated. Appointments may be scheduled before the invitation arrives.

The shots will be administered at one of the 140 GGD mass vaccination points across the Netherlands.

Roughly 10.6 million Covid-19 vaccine shots have been administered in the Netherlands thus far, including about 1.3 million just last week. About half of the adult population have been given at least one shot, and over 23 percent of adults have received two vaccine shots, according to the ECDC.