Starting on Monday, travelers no longer require a negative PCR test to enter Spain, the Spanish Ministry of Health announced on Friday. A negative antigen test, proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 or of recovery from a recent coronavirus infection will be sufficient to travel to Spain.

The decision to eliminate the mandate for a PCR test facilitates trips to popular travel destination such as Mallorca where many Dutch people also travel every year. "Spain is popular. The Dutch love Spain", a spokesperson from the travel agency TUI said to the NL Times.

This year many Dutch people booked a trip to the Canary and Baeleric Islands, areas which have only received a yellow travel advice compared to the rest of Spain to which code orange still applies.

The Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said she hopes that Spain will soon be able to regain their leading position in international tourist. “Every day we take a new top towards normalization”, Darias said, according to the ANP.

Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish Prime Minister announced on Twitter that ten out of 47 million Spaniards have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. So far, 19 million people have had at least their first jab.

Similar to the Netherlands were infection rates and hospital admissions have been declining recent, the number of coronavirus cases has also gone down in Spain in the recent weeks. Madrid remains an exception; the capital will remain a risk area until June 20.