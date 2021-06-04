Hugo de Jonge, the caretaker Dutch Minister of Public Health, received his Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, he said on Twitter. He waited until his year of birth - 1977 - was invited to schedule an appointment with municipal health service GGD.

Met dank aan de wetenschap, met dank aan ál die mensen die zich dag in dag uit inzetten om de vaccinatieoperatie tot een succes te maken. Hulde voor al die fantastische mensen van de GGD. Prik voor prik banen we ons een weg uit de crisis.

Vaccination appointments opened up for people born in 1977 and 1978 last week. The Dutch Covid-19 vaccination program has been expanding to younger people almost daily. On Thursday, people born in 1982 were invited to book their appointments.

The 10 millionth Covid-19 vaccine was given in the Netherlands on Thursday, De Jonge said. The RIVM estimates that 9,934,313 shots were administered through the end of Wednesday.