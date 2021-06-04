Residents of the Netherlands born in 1983 are eligible to schedule their Covid-19 vaccination shots from Friday. More than 207 thousand people in that group will receive either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

Appointments can be booked online right away. Invitations will be sent out in the mail on Tuesday. Anyone wanting to book by telephone can wait until they receive their letter in the mail.

The vaccines are administered across 140 locations operated by the GGD municipal health service.

The ten millionth vaccine jab was administered in the Netherlands on Thursday. That milestone was announced by the Dutch caretaker Health Minister Hugo de Jonge, who also received his Covid-19 vaccine on Friday.

This calendar week, the Netherlands is expected to administer over a million vaccine doses. Last week, it gave out about 900 thousand injections, 11 percent fewer than projected.