On Thursday the Netherlands opened Covid-19 vaccine appointments for residents born in 1982. They can book an appointment online from 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, caretaker Minister Hugo de Jonge of Public Health announced on Twitter.

Based on Health Council advice, the government decided on Wednesday to stop using the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Leiden company Janssen for upcoming age groups. People born in 1982 will therefore get vaccinated with either the Pfizer/BionTech or the Moderna vaccines.

Covid-19 vaccination appointments in the Netherlands were opened to new age groups almost daily in the past period. But on Wednesday, no new age group was invited to make their appointments. This may have to do with problems with the appointment booking site yesterday.

By Tuesday about 9.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the Netherlands, according to figures the Ministry of Public Health submitted to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Nearly half, 47 percent, of the adult population have had at least one shot. 21.6 percent of the adult population are fully vaccinated, having had both required shots.