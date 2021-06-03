Healthcare workers in the Netherlands needed just six days to administer another million Covid-19 vaccine shots. The ten millionth jab was administered on Thursday, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge confirmed.

The nine millionth shot was given on Friday in a week hampered by a public holiday. By the end of Wednesday, that total had reached up to 9,934,313.

An average of 156,206 shots have been administered on each of the past seven days. That total has gone up by 16 percent.

The country was on pace to beat the projected estimate this week of about 1.04 million vaccine shots. The 11 millionth shot will likely be administered on Wednesday.

Everyone born in 1982 or earlier can schedule an appointment for a vaccine. "All around us we see the relief of those who have an appointment for vaccination," De Jonge said.