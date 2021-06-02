Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating fewer than 1,200 Covid-19 patients for the first time in nearly eight months. The hospital total has dropped by 27 percent in a week, and 55 percent in the past month.

The hospital total on Wednesday was 1,189, a net decrease of 51. That included 769 patients in regular care, down 24 in a day, and 420 in intensive care, a decrease of 27. The ICU total was at its lowest point since October 20, data from patient coordination office LCPS showed.

Should the trend continue, there will be fewer than 900 Covid-19 patients in care next Wednesday. Currently, the total makes up about eight percent of all hospitalized patients. At the peak of the third wave, nearly one in five patients had the coronavirus disease.

Hospitals admitted 73 patients with Covid-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, including six who were sent to intensive care. That brought the seven-day moving average down to 89, including 13 ICU patients.

The moving average has fallen for 28 straight days, down from 300 on May 5. It peaked at 313 during the third wave on April 22.

Additionally, the RIVM said on Wednesday that 2,602 more people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. That brought the seven-day average down to 2,976, dipping below three thousand for the first time in eight months.

Rotterdam (164), Amsterdam (117) and The Hague (96) were the three cities with the most new infections. All three were at or slightly below their weekly averages.

To date, people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection 1,654,282 times.