A total of 899,324 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 last week, the RIVM said. It confirmed preliminary data which showed that 11 percent fewer vaccines were given compared to the previous week, likely due to the Pentecost holiday which was also celebrated on Monday.

Nearly 43 percent of adults received at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot through Sunday, the health institute’s data showed. That equates to about 6.15 million adults.

Roughly 16 percent, or 2.3 million people, have received two vaccine shots. By the end of the week, healthcare workers in the Netherlands administered 9,357,151 vaccine doses in total.

The RIVM still does not provide data specifying the number of fully vaccinated people. The Netherlands considers anyone who received a Janssen Vaccine to be fully vaccinated, and also anyone who received at least one shot of any other Europe-approved vaccine after a recent coronavirus infection.

Another 133,376 people were vaccinated on Monday, according to RIVM estimates. That brought the seven-day moving average up sharply to 135,400.

The Ministry of Health predicted that a bit over a million people would be vaccinated this calendar week.