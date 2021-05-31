The moving average number of new Covid-19 hospital admissions fell to 100 for the first time on Monday afternoon, with just 55 new patients admitted into care during the previous 24 hours. That was the lowest average and single-day total since the LCPS began releasing more detailed data on a daily basis last October.

The moving average stood at 98, down 39 percent in a week. The current figure was more than two-thirds lower than the peak set just five weeks earlier.

Only about 115 patients with the coronavirus disease have been admitted into intensive care units over the past seven days, for an average of just over 16 per day. Over 83 others have been admitted on average into a regular care ward.

There were 1,327 patients in care on Monday, the same as a day earlier. However there were nine fewer patients in intensive care, a figure which fell to 477. That figure was close to a 25-week low. Hospitals saw the net total of Covid-19 patients in regular care rise by nine to 850.

Combined, the total was 22 percent lower compared to a week ago. If that trend continues, there will be fewer than 1,050 people in treatment for the disease by next Monday.

Preliminary figures provided by the Ministry of Health showed that fewer than 900 thousand people were given a Covid-19 vaccine last week. That was 11 percent lower than a week ago, and also 11 percent lower than the anticipated total.

An average of 128,460 received a vaccine over the past seven days, with Sunday's total nearly two thousand below average. Thus far, an estimated 9,357,152 vaccines have been administered in the country.

The RIVM said on Monday that another 2,134 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection, bringing the seven-day moving average down to 3,003. That average does not account for the corrections issued by the RIVM daily.

The moving average has fallen by 26 percent in a week. It is nearly two-thirds lower than at the third-wave peak in April.

Testing for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection remained at low levels over the past week, similar to during the snowy and extremely cold period in February. About nine percent of people were diagnosed with the disease out of those tested last week down from nearly 13 percent a few weeks ago. There were also preliminary signs that the reproduction value of the virus was also continuing to fall.

To date, people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection 1,649,460 times.