A 16-year-old boy reported himself to police for groping up to 30 women in Alkmaar and the surrounding area. The boy gave himself up after CCTV footage of a supposed suspect was shown on Opsporing Verzocht on Tuesday.

The attacks first began in September of last year. Since then, around 30 women have come forward stating that an unknown man tried to grope them. The majority of attacks occurred in Alkmaar, but some also took place in neighboring Noord-Holland city Heiloo.

Most recently, a woman walking on the Helderseweg in Alkmaar was approached by a man on a bicycle on Monday who tried to grab her from behind. On Thursday, a female jogger on the Haydnpad was attacked in a similar manner by a man on a bike.

A runner on Wednesday also reported a cyclist riding suspiciously close to her on the Houtweg in the Westerhout park at around 2 p.m. The woman said the man did not end up attacking her and rode away. He was also wearing a red jacket.

Due to the suspicion that the suspect was a minor, his face had been blurred. Police threatened to reveal the face of the attacker should he not come forward within two weeks.

Images of the perpetrator had also been shown on Opsporing Verzoch in mid-January.