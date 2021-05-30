Dutch residents born in 1977 or 1978 can now register online for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment at one of the 136 GGD vaccination locations, the RIVM announced on Sunday.

The estimated 410 thousand people in this age group do not have to wait to receive their official vaccination invitation letter on Friday. Starting on June 4, it will also be possible for people born in 1977 and 1978 to call the GGD for an appointment.

The group will receive either the BioNTech/Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine.

Based on estimates by the RIVM the nine millionth Covid-19 vaccine in the Netherlands was administered Friday evening.

Health minister, Hugo de Jonge, announced on Sunday that he anitciptes all adults in the Netherlands who want to be vaccinated to be fully protected come September.

During a press conference on Friday, he stated that it would take until mid-July for all adults in the Netherlands to have access to a Covid-19 vaccine. De Jonge had previously believed all adults would have their first shot by early July.