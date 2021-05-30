On Sunday, there were 1,327 Covid-19 patients in hosptial care, a net decrease of 25 compared to Saturday.

That marks the twelfth consecutive day the hospital total fell, with the figure now 23 percent lower than it was a week ago.

Out of the current total number of patients, 486 patients were being treated in the ICU. That was 13 fewer than the day before, marking the first time since December that the ICU total was below 500 on two consecutive days.

The 841 remaining patients were stationed in the regular hospital ward. The combined hospital total was at its lowest point since October 12, with the country on pace to have about 1,025 Covid-19 patients in care in all departments by next Sunday. Only about 89 patients with the disease were hospitalized between Saturday and Sunday afternoon, bringing the moving average down to 106.

Around 131,474 Covid-19 vaccines were administered by healthcare professionals in the Netherlands on Saturday. On average, 129,937 were vaccinated each of the past seven days. The Netherlands was likely to miss the Ministry of Health’s target for the week of 1,011,335 by about ten percent unless it issues a significant correction to data released this week, or if the pace of vaccination steps up substantially on Sunday.

Earlier in the day the health minister, Hugo de Jonge, said that he believed all adults who want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 will be fully protected by September. That includes everyone who needs two doses of a jab to be fully vaccinated.

The RIVM said on Sunday that 2,785 more people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, bringing the seven-day moving average down to 3,093. The moving average has sunk by 24 percent in a week.

The cities with the highest new infection numbers were Rotterdam (158), Amsterdam (101) and The Hague (98).

People in the Netherlands have tested positive for the coronavirus a total of 1,647,418 since the beginning of the pandemic.