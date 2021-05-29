The information the GGD gathers from coronavirus testing sites will be made accessible to the Central Bureau for Statistics (CBS). The CBS will analyze the figures at the request of the Ministry of Health to “gain more insight into the fight against the virus and the consequences for specific groups”, the ANP stated.

The government has ensured that privacy will continue to be guaranteed. The CBS will look at among other factors, income, education level, employment and living situation. “This will make it clear which groups exactly tested positive and which did not. The analysis will help identify which groups are tested more often than others, which professions are at higher risk and the influence of living and working conditions on contracting the disease”, the ministry announced.

With this information, the government hopes to be able to target the spread of the coronavirus more concretely. The results of the stud will also be useful for the GGD, RIVM and the Outbreak Management Team.

Privacy will be regulated by the CBS Act. Any personal characteristics that could lead to the identification of an individual will be removed. Personal characteristics will be encrypted and “a careful check will be conducted to ensure that result cannot be traced back.”

The first reports are expected to be published at the end of June.

The Ministry of Health has said they are assessing the efficiency and legality of releasing further information, such as vaccination data, to the CBS for statistical research.