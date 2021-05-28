Residents in the Netherlands born in 1972, 1973, 1974 and 1975 are now eligible to make an appointment to get a Covid-19 vaccine shot, public health agency RIVM announced this week. They will be eligible to receive either the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna jab.

Some 462 thousand residents were born in 1972 or 1973. They will start receiving invitation letters from June 1, but they do not have to wait for an invitation to schedule their appointment online. An invitation may be needed to schedule by phone.

The 420 thousand people born in 1974 and 1975 should receive an invitation letter beginning on June 2. Again, no letter is needed to book an appointment online.

They can book a time slot as early as Friday using a special website for scheduling the appointment. Appointments can also be booked by telephone. The vaccinations will take place across 136 immunization sites operated by municipal health service GGD.

Covid-19 vaccine registrations opened for people born in 1971 on Wednesday. This group of population is also administered jabs from Pfizer/BioNTech of Moderna.