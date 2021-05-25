An estimated 6,153,355 eligible adults in the Netherlands received at least their first Covid-19 vaccine shot between January 6 and Sunday, May 23. That equals about 42.7 percent of the adult population, putting the Netherlands in ninth place behind Germany among the 30 members of the European Union and the European Economic Area, according to figures from both the RIVM and the ECDC.

Another 2,304,562 shots have been administered as a person's second dose of a two-dose vaccine. That equals about 16 percent of the adult population, placing the Netherlands in 20th place behind Belgium. The latest data also showed that, proportionately, more people received a second vaccine shot last week.

The RIVM revised its estimate for the previous calendar week down slightly to 1,008,988. It was the first calendar week that the Netherlands vaccinated over a million people.

Nearly 85 thousand more vaccinations were given on Monday, which was a national holiday in the country. That was the lowest in a day since April 25, and it brought the seven-day average down to 134,535. The average was seven percent lower compared to a week ago.

The RIVM estimated on Tuesday that a total of 8,542,731 have been administered since the start of the vaccination program.

All figures provided by the RIVM are estimates, as many vaccinations were not registered in a centralized system due to patient privacy concerns. "This estimate is continuously being improved as more information becomes available," the RIVM said.