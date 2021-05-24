A large fire that broke out early Monday morning in Den Bosch forced the evacuation of a student house. Some sixty people live in the dormitory, and 35 residents were home when the flames swept through several floors of the building.

Buurtbewoonster Sara Schinkel die tegenover de studentenflat in Den Bosch woont maakte beelden van de brand. "Wil iedereen het pand verlaten", zo roept de brandweer op met een megafoon. #ob pic.twitter.com/N5Wt1jpFzA — Omroep Brabant (@omroepbrabant) May 24, 2021

A significant amount of smoke made it impossible for some residents to leave using the stairs. A fire brigade ladder truck was deployed to assist with the evacuation. There was one minor injury, and no serious injuries, according to Omroep Brabant.

The fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. in an apartment located on the second floor of the complex. The apartment was unoccupied at the time. The fire quickly spread through the ceiling to the third floor. The apartment building’s windows were shattered and its walls were damaged by smoke and fire.

There were several ambulances present at the location. Many residents in their pajamas were received by aid workers and given blankets.

The situation could have been worse, were in not for the holiday weekend. "A lot of students live here. We think some of them have gone to relatives because of Pentecost," a firefighter told Omroep West.

“Residents cannot return to their homes for the time being. Housing corporation Brabant Wonen will arrange shelter for more than twenty residents who cannot go elsewhere,” the emergency services office said in a statement.

Shelter was being arranged for 24 people in total. The cause of the fire was not yet known.