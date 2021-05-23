A diving unit from the authorities in Rotterdam found 220 kilos of cocaine stashed underneath a ship from Santos in Brazil at the port of Rotterdam on Sunday.

The narcotics were hidden in four sports bags stored in so-called “sea lockers” on bilge keel of the Orange Sky, a special cargo ship used to transport fruit juice. Sea lockers are openings beneath the water surface where seawater is used to cool down the temperature inside the ship, for example, in the engine room.

Authorities have since destroyed the drugs found.

At times, drug smugglers are able to bribe workers at the port to help them bring drugs into the country.

Earlier this week, police arrested nine people between the ages of 25- to 50-years-old on the suspicion of drug smuggling and corruption, AD reported. Some of the suspects were workers at the port of Rotterdam. At their homes, officials confiscated designer clothing, expensive watches, two cars and 400 thousand euros in cash.