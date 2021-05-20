One in ten people under 60 with underlying medical conditions has not yet received their invitation letter which would allow them to book an appointment to receive a Covid-19 vaccine shot, AD reported. Contrary to the previous statement of the RIVM, a significant percentage of the group was facing delays due to their invitation letters not arriving on time, even though they were meant to be prioritized in the vaccination campaign.

The RIVM previously suggested that a low turnout among under-60s was due to the May holidays and the fact that some people in the group have already been vaccinated, because they work in healthcare, for example. The statement caused frustration among those who were not able to get a jab because their invitation letter was late.

“It feels so unfair. We are portrayed by the RIVM as people who do not show up because of the May holiday. Well, if I could come, I would come immediately,'' Sharida Hosli-Dhonre, who had her appointment delayed told the newspaper AD.

The RIVM previously said that more people in their fifties would be able to get an early jab because more than a half of those at a higher risk have not yet requested an appointment. According to what the public health agency stated this week and last, only the high-risk patients of “a handful of GP practices and some follow-up shipments” were still waiting to have their invitation delivered.

It has now turned out that the number of people facing a delay in vaccination is significantly larger. General practitioner organization LHV said they were disappointed by the situation.

“We have already submitted the data of the patients to the RIVM on 6 May. Nowadays we receive a lot of calls from patients who ask: where is my letter? We don't know either,” the organization stated to AD.

"The number of people with a medical indication turned out to be considerably higher than expected. Sending the letters is, therefore, a big task," said a spokesperson for Health Minister Hugo de Jonge.

According to De Jonge, this entire group should have received an invitation by last Saturday at the latest. In order not to overburden the GGD, the letters were sent out in phases starting from 6 May. The last 10% of this group will receive them by this Saturday, claimed René den Otter from DMDR, a company that sends the invitations on behalf of RIVM.

"The last 10 percent of the 1.64 million letters are being processed this week and will be delivered no later than Saturday. This will be followed by a sweep of the follow-up mailings passed on by the GPs, up to ten thousand," said Den Otter. "Those will be given to PostNL on Monday and delivered on Tuesday."