The leader of centrist political party D66, Sigrid Kaag, has her indicated willingness to join Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s VVD, CDA, PvdA and GroenLinks in a new coalition government, Nu.nl reported. During her meeting with Cabinet formation informateur Mariëtte Hamer on Tuesday, Kaag said a coalition must be formed prior to the summer recess.

"Our aim for the summer is a coalition agreement in outline," said Kaag. Kaag mentioned the country's migration policy as an example of sensitive topic parties have taken a different stance on, but according to D66, clear agreements must be made there.

Rutte also said his party was looking to join a coalition with D66. According to the caretaker Prime Minister, CDA would preferably also become a member of that coalition. Rutte did not say whether the left wing parties PvdA and GroenLinks would also be options to join a Cabinet with his party’s involvement.

Rutte has also agreed with the pace proposed by Kaag. "I would say as soon as possible and if it can be before the summer, that would be very nice," he said.

Sigrid Kaag also said she wasn’t satisfied with the current pace of the Cabinet formation discussions. "We are actually still only at day one after a number of difficult steps," said Kaag.

At this phase of the talks, informateur Mariëtte Hamer has been tasked with meeting leaders of all 18 parties to further discuss the formation process. Hamer expects to be able to gain insight into the stance the political leaders have about the recovery and transition plan needed after the coronavirus crisis.

Hamer’s final report on this round of talks is expected to be ready on June 6, but the new informateur already hinted before that this was not a hard deadline for her.