The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in the Netherlands fell by 150, or seven percent, to a total of 2,002, the LCPS said on Wednesday. That was the largest net decrease since New Year's Day, and the second largest since the LCPS began distributing more comprehensive statistics a year ago.

The currently admitted patient total stood 15 percent lower compared to a week ago. A continuation of that trend would mean there would be about 1,715 patients with the disease in hospitals next week.

The patient total included 1,365 in regular care, reflecting a net decrease of 138. The other 637 patients were in intensive care units, the lowest that figure has been since March 26.

Hospitals admitted 187 patients with the disease between the afternoons of Tuesday and Wednesday. That brought the moving average down below two hundred for the first time since February 28. The average was 37 percent lower than the third wave peak set on April 22.

Along with progress in the hospitals, the Netherlands said that 40.8 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the ECDC. That put the country in ninth place among all thirty members of the European Union and European Economic Area.

About 14 percent of adults have received two doses of a vaccine. Through Tuesday, a total of 7,752,844 vaccine shots have been administered, according to an RIVM estimate.

That was an increase of 151,860 over the previous day, which raised the seven-day average up to 147,134. The Netherlands was on pace to administer its eight millionth vaccine on Thursday, with over a million vaccines likely to be given throughout the current calendar week.

The RIVM also said that another 4,613 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. That brought the seven-day average down to 4,803, the first time it has been below five thousand in over two months.

The moving average has fallen by 28 percent during the past week, including a five percent drop compared to Tuesday. Testing levels have held at a low point not seen since mid-February, but the rate in which people tested positive for the infection has shown signs of falling over the past few days.

To date, people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection a total of 1,610,868 times.