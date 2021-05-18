Through the end of the calendar week, the Netherlands provided at least a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to 5,662,030 adults, about 39.3 percent of the adult population. Some 1,786,899 of them have also been given a second dose of a vaccine, roughly 12.4 percent of all adults.

Over 124 thousand people received the Janssen Vaccine from Johnson & Johnson through Sunday. The product only requires a single dose to provide its highest level of protection against Covid-19. That group was not included in the total of those having received two shots, though they are considered to be fully vaccinated by the RIVM.

The revised data from the health institute showed that approximately 986,433 people were given an injection last week, more than any other week to date. That was 14 percent higher compared to the previous week.

With an estimated 152,080 having received a vaccination shot on Monday, the Ministry of Health said that 7,600,984 jabs have been given. That pushed the moving daily average up to 144,604, which indicates the Netherlands vaccinated over a million people over the course of the past seven days. Barring any delays, the eight millionth shot was likely to be given on Thursday.

"The number of people vaccinated by the GGD is now increasing rapidly every week. The vaccination coverage among people over 65 living at home is currently above 70% for the first vaccination and is still increasing," the RIVM said in a statement.

The RIVM has invited three groups of people to schedule a vaccination appointment since Sunday, starting with those born in 1963 and 1964. People born in 1965 were also approved on Monday, and a day later the agency said more 16-18 year olds living at home with a severe medical risk can also book an appointment.

It includes young people living at home with an immune system severely compromised due to renal failure, transplants, immune deficiency, and certain cancerous tumors caused by leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma. It also includes young people with breathing issues caused by a neurological condition.