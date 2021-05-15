Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday. Aboutaleb, 59, said in a video message that he quickly scheduled his appointment to get vaccinated after receiving an invitation, and he wants to encourage fellow residents to also do the same. Jan van Zanen, the 59-year-old Mayor of The Hague, also received his vaccination shot on Thursday.

"As Mayor of Rotterdam, I want to set a good example for the citizens in the city and the Rijnmond region. It is really safe," said Aboutaleb to broadcaster Rijnmond

Burgemeester #Aboutaleb is vandaag gevaccineerd in de Van Nelle fabriek. 'Alleen met vaccineren winnen we echt van corona. Dus lieve Rotterdammers, als je een oproep krijgt maak dan net als ik direct een afspraak.' Meer weten over #vaccineren: https://t.co/7ieuqho5Fn pic.twitter.com/rcFViqE7nu — Rotterdam (@rotterdam) May 14, 2021

Aboutaleb, who contracted coronavirus last October, said he did not question the voice of health authorities who have been urging the people to get vaccinated. He was administered the Pfizer vaccine at the vaccination center in de Van Nellefabriek in Rotterdam, and said he experienced no issues following the injection.

"I've already had coronavirus and I've also been tested to see if I have antibodies in my body. But if the government, all doctors, and the World Health Organization say that vaccination is really important, then I listen."

Mayor Aboutaleb could also have chosen to be vaccinated anonymously, but instead used the opportunity to urge people not to fall under the influence of various conspiracy theories. "It really is safe, and only if we do that together can we have a wonderful, happy summer," he said in the video

Mayor of The Hague Jan van Zanen received his vaccine at the Cars Jeans Stadion vaccination center. According to the municipality that announced it on Twitter, this was possible because vaccination of people born in 1961 could begin yesterday.

The city's said on social media it was "one less worry for the mayor."