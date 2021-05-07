Three people were arrested in relation to the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old male in The Hague on Thursday evening. A 21-year-old man from Delft, and a man and a woman from The Hague aged 20 and 17 were detained, police confirmed.

The 17-year-old victim died at the scene at around 8 p.m. on Thursday. The suspects then fled the area before police arrived. A vehicle description emerged after officers spoke to a number of bystanders.

Around 11 p.m. a black-colored Opel Insignia was spotted by officers on the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam and was immediately pulled over. Police said they used a technique reserved for potentially dangerous suspects when they approached and apprehended the suspects.

The two occupants, the Delft man and the young woman from The Hague, were taken into custody. Later that evening the 20-year-old man turned himself in to the police.

Police confirmed an extensive investigation was launched into the fatal incident and was carried out by a large-scale Investigation team led by the Public Prosecutor (OM). The investigation is ongoing, police said, and more arrests in connection to the murder were not ruled out.

Police also asked people who may have dashcam images or any other information potentially linked to the stabbing to contact them.