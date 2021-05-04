Despite a drop in the total number of Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care, the ICU total stood at 818, the 18th consecutive day the figure has held over eight hundred. At the same time, public health agency RIVM continued to recover data not included in weekend coronavirus infection figures, which pushed the seven-day average for new daily infections back up to 7,001.

The Covid-19 hospital total on Tuesday afternoon was 2,613, a net decrease of about one percent. There was a net decrease of seven intensive care patients. There was also a net decrease of 22 in regular care, which brought the total outside of the ICU down to 1,795.

The combined total was about one percent higher than it was a week ago. It represents about 18 percent of all hospital patients in the country, according to patient coordination office LCPS.

The seven-day average for new Covid-19 hospital patients also jumped up three percent to 314 on Tuesday. In the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday afternoon, 319 people with the disease were admitted including 47 in intensive care.

Public health agency RIVM also said that another 7,830 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. That pushed the seven-day average up to 7,001, as the RIVM continued to recover unshared data missing from weekend reporting.

The seven-day average includes IT outages from April 27, May 1 and May 2. Barring another outage, the total was likely to rise by at least two percent on Wednesday depending on the amount of data recovered.

Nevertheless, preliminary figures from the RIVM also showed that over 12.5 percent of people tested for the coronavirus were diagnosed with the infection on each of the past three days. That was the first time that occurred since the beginning of January.

People tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection 1,524,527 times since the start of the pandemic.