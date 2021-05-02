Police arrested four people after a shooting took place on the Piersonstraat near the Dordrecht Zuid station one minute after midnight on Sunday. When officers arrived on scene they found evidence that a person was injured, but no victim was found in the vicinity.

At almost the same time the first incident was reported, police also received reports that shots were fired on the Bloys van Treslongstraat about a kilometer away from the station. Officers dispatched there found no clear sign that a gun had been fired at the second location.

An hour after the incident, police acknowledged it was still “unclear” what transpired. Authorities were still investigating the motive and circumstances later in the morning.