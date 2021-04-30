The total number of patients in the ICU with Covid-19 remained above 800 for the 14th day in a row. Nonetheless, for the third day in a row, the ICU patient total has gone down, reaching 807 on Friday after a net decrease of six.

The current number of hospital admissions in the Netherlands ticked up again. Currently, there are 2,706 in the Netherlands in hospital due to Covid-19, eclipsing the 16-week high set on Thursday.

From Thursday to Friday afternoon, Dutch hospitals admitted 48 new Covid-19 patients to the ICU, 311 new patients were admitted to hospital with the coronavirus disease.

The RIVM stated on Friday that an additional 7,830 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This marked a seven percent increase compared to Thursday. It still brought the seven day average down to 7,471, ten percent lower than a week ago though missing data earlier in the week may have contributed to the drop.

During this calendar week, 35,517 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This means infection numbers are down 19 percent compared to the previous week.

The cities with the highest infection numbers remain Rotterdam (331), Amsterdam (302) and The Hague (254).

A total of 1,496,352 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Netherlands. The total number of people who died as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is 17,148, according to RIVM figures.