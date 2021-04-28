Emergency services workers who were called to the scene of a storefront fire in Rotterdam on Wednesday morning said that a man who was injured in the blaze took off on foot before they arrived. The suspected arson was reported to authorities just before 7:30 a..m on Willem Buytewechstraat in Rotterdam-West.

People near De Machinist, a restaurant on the street, helped the man who was on fire by extinguishing the flames. He then fled from the scene, where there was damage reported to the exterior of a building.

“The victim was not found but may have been seriously injured. The police are looking for the victim so that he can get the help he needs,” police said on social media.

He was described as being about 40 years of age, standing 1.8-meters in height. He had a darker skin color, and was wearing a green coat over a purple hoodie. Anyone who saw the man in the area was asked to contact police.

Officers did not say if the man was suspected of arson.