Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 2,611 people with Covid-19 on Wednesday, the fourth straight day that the patient total rose. At the same time some SARS-CoV-2 infections were found in another 8,713 people, the most in six days, after a data outage affected figures released on Monday and Tuesday.

The hospital total went up by one percent, or a net total of 14 patients after taking into account new admissions, discharges, and deaths. The patient total included 1,797 people in regular care, a net increase of 20. The other 814 were in intensive care, a decrease of six, with the ICU tally up above eight hundred for 12 straight days.

The combined total was nearly the same compared to a week ago, data from patient coordination office LCPS showed. Coronavirus patients still make up over 18 percent of all hospital patients in the Netherlands, including two-thirds of all ICU patients.

Public health agency RIVM showed that 8,713 more people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection on Wednesday. That was 62 percent higher than a day earlier, which, like Monday, was affected by an IT outage. It was expected that the missing data would gradually be added to RIVM statistics over the course of the week.

The seven-day average ticked up to 7,926. Even without the missing data, the moving average was still more than two percent higher than when the Dutch Cabinet announced it would press ahead with the relaxation of some lockdown measures this week.

Over the past seven days, the three cities with the most new residents testing positive were Rotterdam (384 per day), Amsterdam (316) and The Hague (261).

People in the Netherlands have tested positive for coronavirus some 1,481,323 times. The RIVM has learned of 17,104 deaths from Covid-19, though statistics office CBS has been notified of nearly ten thousand more.