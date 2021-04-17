The Cabinet sent legislation to Parliament on Friday that would make it possible for the government to require that anyone who takes part in activities such as visiting a museum, attending sports events, or dining at a restaurant be able to prove that they are not infected with the coronavirus. Initially, only a negative coronavirus test certificate would be required, but eventually a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 could be used as an alternative.

"With a negative test result, a QR code can be generated on the mobile phone that gives access to the activity," the Cabinet said. Presumably, the QR code would be generated by the health ministry's CoronaCheck app available for iOS and Android. The legislation did not say what alternatives would be available to people who do not have a modern iPhone or Android device.

The Cabinet said they will cover testing through June. Starting in July, people will also have to pay a portion of the costs. The contribution would be capped at 7.50 euros under the current proposal.

There is also a limit placed on the Cabinet as to when they can make the test certificates mandatory. The Cabinet must be able to demonstrate that certain sectors could not reopen earlier without the obligation, without making the pandemic situation in the Netherlands worse. A test will not be required for public areas, such as public transport and the town hall.

"With access tests we can meet earlier or in larger groups. In this way we accelerate the return to our old life. We are all looking forward to that,” said Health Minister Hugo de Jonge.