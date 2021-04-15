An underage girl was stabbed Thursday afternoon alongside the Bindelmeer College, a secondary school in Amsterdam-Zuidoost. Police and ambulances were dispatched to the bike path on Dubbelink just before 3:30 p.m., and a trauma team was sent there by helicopter.

The victim was conscious when emergency services teams arrived on scene. She was taken to an area hospital with stab wounds, according to reports from AT5 and Parool.

Another underage girl was identified as the offender by a witness at the scene. Police took that girl into custody.

Teachers at the school told the Volkskrant last May that in the first quarter of 2020 they confiscated 30 knives from students. The report said more than three dozen criminal incidents, including robbery and drug dealing, took place there during a brief period there.

Youth gangs even circulated death lists linked to violence and retribution in the drillrap music scene, the teachers claimed.

A female student was also stabbed at the school three years ago, with police arresting another girl for that crime.