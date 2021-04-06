Approximately 390,000 people born in 1947 and 1948 will receive their first injection of a COVID-19 vaccine starting on Tuesday. In the past few days, they were already allowed to schedule an appointment so that they would get a vaccine as soon as possible.

In the upcoming weeks, approximately 560,000 people born in 1949, 1950 and 1951 can show up for their time slots to get a vaccination. All of these people in their seventies will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. There are more than eighty vaccination locations available throughout the country operated by the GGD municipal health service.

This week, people with limited mobility are also set to receive the vaccine. This group consists of mostly elderly people, but also people with ALS or Duchenne's disease, for example, who require vaccination at home. There are approximately 70,000 people in this group in total, but for now, only people born in 1960 or earlier will receive the vaccine.

The vaccination of people under the age of 60 was largely put on hold after the Dutch government suspended its use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for a second time pending further study of any role it plays in a rare combination of blood clotting and low platelet counts.

The second suspension was put into place after side effects research center Lareb said five more women developed serious clotting issues within ten days of receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, including one who died from a pulmonary embolism. The European Medicines Agency was expected to release more details of its study later this week.



