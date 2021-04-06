Healthcare workers administered another 89,734 Covid-19 vaccine jabs on Monday, setting a single-day record three months after the country's vaccination program began. Estimates from the RIVM showed that the seven-day average for shots given in the Netherlands reached 67,051, a 48 percent increase in a week.

Despite being a public holiday, the single-day estimate for Monday was about 46 percent greater than a week earlier. Some 624,361 vaccines are expected to be used during the current calendar week.

To date, the country has utilized 2,909,446 doses of one of the three Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in the European Union. The Dutch Health Ministry previously predicted that this week the Netherlands would administer its three millionth shot. That was likely to take place by the end of Wednesday.

The four millionth was predicted to be given within 11 days. That estimate could be revised pending any announcement this week from the European Medicines Agency about the AstraZeneca vaccine, and any possible link it has to blood clotting within two weeks after use.

Of the nearly three million doses administered thus far, roughly 2.1 million were likely a person's first dose based on previous data. The RIVM normally gives a complete overview on Tuesday afternoons about vaccine use over the previous calendar week. That report was delayed by one day due to the Easter holiday, a spokesperson told NL Times.