A fight involving around ten people broke out on the Waalstraat in Alkmaar around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. During the fight, iron pipes, pepper spray and one knife were used, a police spokesperson confirmed to the NL Times.

At least two victims were admitted to hospital due to injuries they sustained during the fight. About fifteen minutes later two groups involved in the fight clashed again on the same street, with one person stabbed in the neck during the fight.

It is still not clear what triggered the brawl in the Oudorperpolder-Zuid neighborhood. There were rumors that an injured driver was stopped later in the evening and may have been taken into custody for involvement in the fight, but police would not confirm if that was the case.

Officially, no suspects were identified, police said. Some people in the area stopped and interviewed by investigators. Police are still asking for people to come forward with pictures or information of the incident.