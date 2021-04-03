Saturday in the Netherlands will see clouds in the coastal areas, and sunshine further inland. That will turn to mostly persistent clouds by Sunday, and regular showers - sometimes with a winter character - from Monday, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Maximums on Saturday will range between 9 degrees on the Wadden and 13 degrees in the east and southeast. The wind will come from a northerly direction and will be moderate to strong along the coast.

Sunday will see more clouds, though the sun may still show its face occasionally. Maximums will be slightly lower at between 9 and 11 degrees.

From Monday, the weather will be miserable, with showers and maybe even some wet snow. The days will be cold with maximums expected to climb no higher than 8 degrees. Minimums may dip below freezing.