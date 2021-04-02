Easter weekend in the Netherlands started out with a mix of sun and clouds, but the cloud cover will be persistent from Sunday and Monday will also be rainy, according to meteorological institute KNMI. Maximums will be noticeably lower than the warm spring weather the Netherlands had earlier this week.

Friday has fields of clouds across the country, but with plenty of room for sunshine, especially in the east. The northern parts of the country may see some light rain later in the day. Maximum temperatures will range from 8 degrees on the Wadden to 13 degrees in Zuid Limburg. The north wind will be moderate, and strong along the coast.

Overnight will first see some cloud fields and light rain, and then clearer skies from the north. Minimums will range between 2 degrees in the east and 5 degrees ion the coast.

Saturday will see clouds in the coastal areas, but mostly sunshine further inland. Maximums will be between 9 and 13 degrees, with a moderate northerly wind. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, but dry. From Monday there will be regular showers, sometimes with a winter character.