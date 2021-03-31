Five bars in the Utrecht city center will be open from Wednesday April 14 to Saturday April 17 in the latest Fieldlab experiment on how to reopen the entertainment sector in the coronavirus crisis. Customers and staff can sign up here from April 7, NOS reports.

During the experiment, research institute TNO will analyze how customers and staff move through the bars and interact with each other. All customers and staff must show a negative coronavirus test before entering.

The participating bars are Hofman, De Beurs, Ubica, VinVin, and 't Oude Pierement.