Most of the Netherlands will be experiencing dry and sunny weather today, with temperatures climbing to 20 degrees Celsius in some places, according to the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI).

The northern parts of the country and west coast may see cloud fields during the morning which will then gradually disappear again in the afternoon. The maximum temperature will range from 10° C on the Wadden to 20° C in Limburg. The south-west wind will be the most moderate along the coast. In the course of the afternoon the wind will most likely decrease everywhere.

Monday night will remain dry with minimum temperature around 3° C. The wind will gradually turn south to south-west and become weak above land, along the coast and on the IJsselmeer.

The weather will remain dry and sunny on Tuesday as well. The maximum temperature will range from 16 °C on the Wadden to 23° C in the south. There will be moderate breeze coming from the south.