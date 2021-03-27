Saturday will be wet and cold, with a chance of thunderstorms and hail. The rain will dry up from the west during the course of the afternoon, bringing in a warmer and sunnier Sunday, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Today will be cold, with maximums climbing no higher than 8 degrees. The cloud cover will decrease during the late afternoon, but that will be short lived as high clouds move in from the west. The westerly wind will be moderate to fairly strong inland, and strong along the coast and IJsselmeer.

Sunday will be mostly dry and warmer than Saturday with maximums around 14 degrees. Sunday will also be a transition day, ushering in a few days of extremely mild weather with maximums maybe even topping 20 degrees, according to the KNMI. Temperatures will return to more normal levels around Thursday.