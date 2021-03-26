Friday will be a mix of sun and clouds, that will turn to rain during the evening. The rainy weather will continue through Saturday, which will be cold and dreary, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

The northern parts of the country may see some light rain during Friday morning already. The rest of the country will see occasional sunshine and be largely dry for most of the day. During the evening, a rain zone will move from west to east over the country.

Afternoon temperatures will range between 11 degrees on the Wadden and 16 degrees in the south. The south to southwesterly wind will be moderate, and strong on the coast.

Overnight, the showers will leave for Germany. But new showers will enter the west of the country from the North Sea, bringing with them a chance of thunderstorms. Minimums will be around 4 degrees, with a moderate to strong southwest wind.

Saturday will be wet and cold, with a chance of thunderstorms and hail. The rain will dry up from the west during the course of the afternoon. Maximums will be around 8 degrees.