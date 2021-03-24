Another 7,624 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, public health agency RIVM said on Wednesday. The total was over 50 percent more than a week ago, and a third above Tuesday's total.

That sent the seven-day average up by six percent to 6,813, an increase for the sixteenth consecutive day. New infections this week are up 18 percent compared to last week, with 19,600 testing positive since Monday.

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 during the 24 hours leading into Wednesday afternoon were slightly below the weekly average, with 219 patients admitted into regular care and 37 others admitted into intensive care. That allowed the current admitted coronavirus patient total to drop by about one percent to 2,187, patient coordination office LCPS said.

Despite the decrease, the first in a week, the hospital total was ten percent higher than last Wednesday. Another similar increase would mean the coronavirus patient tally will top 2,400 by the middle of next week for the first time since January 12.

The patient total included 1,562 people in regular care, a net decrease of 13. The other 625 were in intensive care, a net increase of two.

Over the past 13 months, people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection 1,220,945 times. That includes 16,371 people confirmed to have died from Covid-19.