The Dutch healthcare system was treating 2,198 people with Covid-19 on Tuesday afternoon, a figure which has gone up daily since March 17, according to data from the LCPS. The hospital total has gone up eight percent just in the past week, and 22 percent since the most recent low point of 1,809 was set over three weeks ago.

Should the trend continue, there could be over 2,350 patients with Covid-19 in hospital care within a week.

Included in the total on Tuesday were 1,575 patients being treated in regular care, a net daily increase of 20. The other 623 patients were in intensive care, reflecting a net decrease of 15. For the second time in a week, over 300 new patients with the disease were admitted into hospitals in a single day.

Additionally, another 5,636 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. That pushed the seven-day average up for the 15th consecutive day, reaching 6,436. That average has gone up by 15 percent over the past week, and 45 percent over the last two weeks.

Still, Tuesday's total was eleven percent lower than on Monday, and just two percent higher than a week ago. It was actually the lowest figure reported by the RIVM in six days.

Since the end of last February, people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection 1,213,366 times. That includes 16,339 people diagnosed with Covid-19 who died from the disease.