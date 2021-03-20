While Saturday may start out sunny, cloud cover will move in from the northwest through the course of the day and mostly persist until at least middle next week, according to KNMI.

The cloud cover may bring some light rain with it here and there. The southeast of the country will remain sunny and dry well into the afternoon. Maximums will be around 8 degrees Celsius, lower than the long-term average for the time of year.

Sunday will be very cloudy, but mostly dry with maximums around 8 degrees. The north wind will be moderate.

Early next week will see a lot of cloud cover, but little to no rain. Maximums will stay below average until Wednesday, when the sun will start peeking out more and thermometers will climb a bit higher.