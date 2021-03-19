After two weeks of below-expected mortality, the number of deaths in the Netherlands increased again last week. In week ten of 2021, between March 8 and 14, an estimated 3,300 people died in the country - about the same number as expected for the week and 250 more than the week before, Statistics Netherlands reported on Friday.

The mortality rate in the Netherlands climbed above expected in week 39 of 2020 and stayed there until the seventh week of 2021. This coincided with the second wave of coronavirus infections int he country.

In week seven of this year, the number of deaths were equal to what was expected. In week eight and nine, there were fewer deaths than expected. But this short decline now seems to have come to an end.

The Statistics Netherlands estimate is based on reports of deaths it receives on a daily basis. The cause of death is not included in these reports - that data is provided at a later date. Public health institute RIVM recorded 136 coronavirus-related deaths in week 10.