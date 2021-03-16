The total number of Covid-19 patients being treated in Dutch hospitals on Tuesday afternoon rose to 2,037, the most since February 5. That reflected a one percent increase, entirely confined to the intensive care units.

Over the past 24 hours, hospitals admitted 225 patients with Covid-19 into the regular care nursing wards, ten percent above the moving average. The ICUs took on 38 more, just below the average of forty.

The ICUs were treating 586 patients with the coronavirus disease, a net increase of 22. The regular care wards were treating the remaining 1,451, a decrease of four. Combined, the total was four percent higher than a week ago, putting the Netherlands on track to have over 2,100 coronavirus patients in treatment by next Tuesday.

Infection average hits two-month high

The average number of daily coronavirus infections rose for the ninth straight day reaching 5,681 on Tuesday, data from public health agency RIVM showed. That was the highest since January 17. Though the single-day infection total of 4,985 was ten percent lower compared to Monday, it was still 15 percent greater than last week.

This calendar week, the RIVM has already acknowledged 10,534 more infections of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, up 28 percent from last week. The moving average in Amsterdam (245) has risen by ten percent in a week, while Rotterdam's average of 226 has shot up by 20 percent. In The Hague it rose by 26 percent to 146.

Data from the RIVM also shows that testing for the coronavirus infections is also surging. Because of that, the percentage of people who test positive has fallen below eight percent for the first time in six months, even as the number of infections uncovered has consistently gone up.

Vaccines reach 9.9 percent of adults

So far, the country has administered 1,915,572 doses of coronavirus vaccine to the country's adult population of 14.4 million. Roughly 500 thousand of those injections were a second jab, meaning about 3.5 percent of adults have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and 9.9 percent have been at least partially vaccinated.

Since the end of last February, healthcare workers have uncovered 1,167,563 infections of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The death toll rose by 32 to 16,119.