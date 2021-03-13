Two men were arrested in northern France on suspicion of involvement in the stabbing of police officers in Groningen. The incident that took place on Wednesday evening when police wanted to stop two individuals over curfew violations, resulting in one officer being badly hurt.

It concerns a 20-year-old man from Oldambt in Groningen and a 32-year-old American without a permanent residence in the Netherlands. They are still in France.

Two men allegedly stabbed two officers on Wednesday evening. One officer was seriously injured in the head and neck. Both victims had to go to the hospital. The seriously injured officer's life is still in danger, police chief Frank Smilda said Thursday evening, according to RTV Noord.

The Noord-Holland police shared images of two suspects on Friday. They were filmed cycling along a sidewalk near the crime scene, in the Van Houtenlaan. It is still unclear whether these are the men who have now been arrested.

After the stabbing incident, more than fifty tips were received. A forensic team from the police also conducted a trace investigation on a houseboat in Groningen on Friday in connection with the stabbing. It is not known whether the houseboat has a link with one of the suspects.