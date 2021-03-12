Last week an estimated 3,100 people died in the Netherlands - fewer than expected for the ninth week of the year and 75 fewer than the previous week, Statistics Netherlands reported on Friday. After months of excess mortality, last week was the second consecutive week with lower than expected mortality.

The number of weekly deaths in the Netherlands climbed above expected in week 39 of 2020, coinciding with the second wave of coronavirus infections, and stayed there until the seventh week of 2021, when mortality was about equal to the expectations. In week eight, mortality dipped below expected and that continued in week nine, from March 1 to 7.

A decrease in the mortality rate was specifically visible among elderly people and people living in long-term care homes. Many people in these two population groups have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. While it is too soon to say for certain that vaccination decreased the rate of deaths here, it seems likely that one has to do with the other.

The Statistics Netherlands estimate is based on reports of deaths sent to the stats office on a daily basis. These reports do not include the cause of death, that data is sent in later. Public health institute RIVM reported 171 coronavirus deaths in week nine.