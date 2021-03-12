The seven-day average for new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands rose to 4,997 on Friday, a figure which has gone up by 11 percent just in the past week. That figure was at its highest point since January 26.

It went up with the news from public health agency RIVM that 6,068 more people in the country tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. That was up 13 percent in a day, and 28 percent higher than last Friday.

It was the fist time the daily infection tally was above six thousand in almost two months.

At the same time, data released on Thursday showed that testing for the virus could be at a three-month peak. The increased testing led to more cases being discovered last week, but also a decrease in the rate in which people tested positive.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (325), Rotterdam (238) and Utrecht (115). Rotterdam's tally was the highest since January 7, while the other two posted figures that haven't been seen since mid-January.

The total number of Covid-19 patients being treated by Dutch hospitals on Friday fell by one percent to 1,910. At the same time, the total number of those patients in intensive care reached 576, the most since February 4.

There was also a net decrease of 19 patients in regular care, bringing the total down to 1,334. The decrease happened even as the regular wards took on 211 more Covid-19 patients from Thursday to Friday afternoon.

To date, people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection 1,144,822. That includes 16,024 people who died from Covid-19, a figure which rose by 27 on Friday.