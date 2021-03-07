Christian Democrat Party (CDA) party leader Wopke Hoekstra believes that the "time has come" to shorten the maximum duration of unemployment benefits from two years to one. "It is necessary for people to have a job, because it also gives you happiness in life," he said in an interview with AD.

The proposal is part of a recommendation from the committee on the regulation of work (Borstlap committee) that the CDA wants to adopt. "The labor market must be improved and people must be helped to find a job again more quickly. That is why we increase the benefit at the beginning if someone becomes unemployed. This plan will need to be discussed post-Corona so that people find a job faster with better education and career opportunities," says Hoekstra

According to Hoekstra, everyone is desperately needed in the labor market. "And it is also necessary for people themselves to have a job. Because it also leaves you with happiness in life."

According to the Central Planning Bureau (CPB), the plan will save 600 million euros. In the CDA plan, the unemployment benefit will increase to 90 percent of the old wage for the first two months. Now it is still 75 percent. In the following four months it will be 80 percent. In the last six months, the payment will remain 70 percent, just as it is now.

CDA struggling

The polls this week showed some movement, as the CDA lost two seats. They went from 19 down to 17 seats. The latest poll winners are liberal party D66, which increased their seat number from 13 to 14. The right-wing populist party Forum for Democracy also gained one place and is now on five seats. Finally, the pro-EU party Volt also gained one seat. The current poll shows that they would hold two seats in the House of Representatives.

